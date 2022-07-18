Pizza delivery guy saves children from burning house, video goes viral

A pizza delivery guy was hailed a hero after a video of him saving five children from a burning house went viral.

The incident happened in Lafayette city in Indiana state. The inspirational viral video, shared by Lafayette Police Department, got filmed through bodycam.

Here’s the video to go along with the story. pic.twitter.com/TvZ5wzCg1f — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) July 15, 2022



The clip showed him running out of the house with one of the five children.

The pizza delivery man, identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic, rescued an 18-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and two children whose ages were one and six.

According to a foreign news agency, the pizza delivery guy – who suffered a cut on his right arm and smoke inhalation – told authorities that he went inside through the backdoor after seeing the burning house.

WATCH: Man enters burning bus to save passenger and here’s what happened next

He found four children who told him that the six-year-old was inside the house.

He did not think twice and went back into the bedroom to search for the children. He saw the little one crying downstairs.

The pizza delivery guy wrapped his shirt around his mouth and nose to avoid inhaling smoke. He punched a window and jumped to the ground.

LPD stated that his selflessness and bravery impressed the people.

“Nicholas Bostic’s heroic actions saved lives,” the police stated. “His selflessness during this incident is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger.

“The Lafayette Police Department and the Honorable Mayor Tony Roswarski are eternally grateful for Nicholas’ intervention and would like to publicly recognize him for his actions.”

Comments