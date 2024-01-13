22.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 13, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Watch: Pizza delivery guy surprised by ‘Ninja Turtles’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A pizza delivery guy was surprised when the customer not only turned out to be hungry but none other than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

According to the video which went viral on social media, the delivery guy can be seen walking towards the door, ringing the bell, and waiting for the resident to open the door.

The pizza delivery man was surprised to see Ninja Turtles and his first instinct was to escape indeed ran away briefly but was intercepted by onlookers witnessing the unfolding prank.

Despite his initial hesitation, the delivery boy returned with a laugh and decided to pull out his phone and begin filming as he delivered the pizza to the unexpected and amusing Ninja Turtle quartet.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Heidi Mittleider with a caption that read, “Real pizza delivery, dude reaction! He ran away! Surprise at the end!”.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heidi Mittleider (@she_redder)

Millions of people have watched the video online, and many have left interesting comments about the video.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.