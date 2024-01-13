Watch: Pizza delivery guy surprised by ‘Ninja Turtles’

A pizza delivery guy was surprised when the customer not only turned out to be hungry but none other than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

According to the video which went viral on social media, the delivery guy can be seen walking towards the door, ringing the bell, and waiting for the resident to open the door.

The pizza delivery man was surprised to see Ninja Turtles and his first instinct was to escape indeed ran away briefly but was intercepted by onlookers witnessing the unfolding prank.

Despite his initial hesitation, the delivery boy returned with a laugh and decided to pull out his phone and begin filming as he delivered the pizza to the unexpected and amusing Ninja Turtle quartet.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Heidi Mittleider with a caption that read, “Real pizza delivery, dude reaction! He ran away! Surprise at the end!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Mittleider (@she_redder)

