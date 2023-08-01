Plane crash lands into ocean, video goes viral

A scary video of a small plane crashing off the shore of a beach in the United States is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the single-engine Piper PA-18 plane, piloted by a woman, nose diving into the waters of Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. It hit the water and flipped multiple times.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said the pilot was rescued by lifeguards. She was unhurt in the plane crash.

The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft.

The plane was pulled ashore and was sitting on the beach. The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board will investage the cause of the crash.

It is pertinent to mention that making water landings are one of the toughest and demanding tasks for a pilot. There have been many casualties when pilots try to land the planes on the water.

Earlier, a World War-II ear aircraft made an emergency landing on the ocean along Florida’s Cocoa Beach during an air show.

In the video, the single-engine TBM Avenger can be seen descending low in a controlled fashion before coming to a skidding halt in the ocean. The aircraft landed safely on the surface of the ocean and no one was injured in the incident.

New video shows the moment a plane performing in the Cocoa Beach Air Show crash landed in the ocean: https://t.co/IBDGseZfOL pic.twitter.com/8glm7yJyks — WESH 2 News (@WESH) April 17, 2021

According to the local media, the aircraft, which was performing in the air show on Cocoa Beach faced mechanical issues post which the forced landing on the water took place. Neither the pilot nor the people in the area were hurt in the incident, said, emergency officials.