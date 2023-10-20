Bizarre video: Plane hovers over bridge while stuck in mid-air

A bizarre video of an aeroplane hovering over a bridge while stuck in mid-air is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Instagram user @endless _knowledge shared the viral video. It seemed as if the aircraft was frozen mid-air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Endless Knowledge | Facts & News (@endless_knowledge)

However, the post turned out to be an optical illusion titled “Parralax”. The phenomenon is described as, “The apparent displacement or the difference in apparent direction of an object as seen from two different points, not on a straight line with the object.”

The post took social media by storm and garnered thousands of views and likes. Instagrammers expressed their reactions via comments.

A user stated, “Just more explanations to hide the fact we are a simulated reality.” Another stated, “It ain’t no optical illusion. It’s practising hovering.”

The third asked, “When I pass through Italy sometimes from the highway I see some planes like that, they don’t move. Why is that ?”

It is pertinent to mention that social media is full of bizarre videos. Earlier, a clip showing two horses ‘walking on water’ in the United States went viral.

The viral video was recorded by Kelli Rogers, 58, when she was paddleboarding with her grandchildren on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest in Arizona state.

The woman was stunned to see the two wild horses were floating on the water.

The clip showed the animals standing on a raft on the surface of the water as the scenery passes by. In reality, they were in shallower water than Kelli when she was filming the moment.

