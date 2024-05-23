VIRAL: Police ‘arrest’ alligator for breaking into woman’s home

A 5-foot alligator was “arrested” by police after breaking into the home of a 104-year-old woman in Florida of the United States.

A viral video showed two police officers capturing the alligator which showed up at the house of the elderly woman.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation after the woman called for assistance following the alligator’s entry at her residence.

Two police officers then captured the reptile and closed its mouth with a tape to relocate it to its habitant.

While the officers were lauded for their professionalism to address the unusual situation, the viral video also had a touch of humour as one of the cops was heard telling the alligator that it was under arrest for entering the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (@jaxsheriff)

“You’re under arrest. You got to leave those grandmas alone,” the officer tells the alligator before saying that they cannot cuff him in chains.

The video was shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on the Instagram which soon went viral.

“Officer Kopp and Johnson have quite the ‘tail’ to tell about responding to a nuisance gator 104-year-old woman’s home near Atlantic Boulevard and Art Museum Drive Monday,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the caption of the video.