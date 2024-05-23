VIRAL: Police drive van into hospital to arrest suspect

A police van entered a hospital and drove into an emergency ward to apprehend a sexual assault suspect in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The police van arrived at a hospital in Rishikesh city of India to arrest a staff member accused of sexually assaulting a woman doctor, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video making rounds on social media showed police van driving through an emergency ward of the hospital as patients were laying on beds on the both sides of the ward.

As the van entered the hospital premises, the dramatic video showed several security officials moving stretchers to the side and clearing the way for the vehicle.

Later, a police official said that the suspect allegedly sexually harassed a woman doctor at the hospital.

The accused, identified as Satish Kumar, had also sent an explicit message to the doctor, he added.

Following the incident, doctors at the hospital observed a strike outside the dean’s office demanding the immediate removal of the suspect from his position.

Police arrived at the hospital to arrest Kumar after the doctors filed a complaint against him.

However, the huge crowd of protesting doctors forced the police to drive into the hospital to arrest Satish Kumar.

Another video showed police officers putting the accused into the van as they are surrounded by the doctors.