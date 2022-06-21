Viral: Police kill bulletproof vest wearing monkey in shootout

A picture of a dead spider monkey in a bulletproof vest and a mini hoodie in Mexico is going viral across social media platforms.

A foreign news agency reported police along with army, navy and National Guard personnel raided the La Familia Michoacana cartel in the former Aztec city of Texcaltitlan.

Heavy firing was reported between the two sides. Eleven gangsters were killed. The law enforcement agency spotted the bulletproof-wearing and hoodie-wearing monkey lying dead on the chest of one of the killed gangsters.

It means there were 12 deaths in the raid.

The report stated the primate was a pet of one of the dead gangsters.

According to authorities, an autopsy will be done by a member of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico.

It is pertinent to mention that two officers were sent to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds following the shootout.

