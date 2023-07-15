29.9 C
WATCH: Police officials barge into house, thrash women

KASUR: A video of police officials thrashing women in a house in Chunian Tehsil of Punjab’s Kasur city is going viral on social media, ARY News reported on Saturday.   

The video emerged after it was reported that residents of Rana Town in Chunian Tehsil severely thrashed police officials, including a station house officer (SHO).

In the new video, the police officers can be seen barging into a house and trying to apprehend women. The male officers can also be seen beating the women.

No female police officer was present with the staff at the time of the raid. The residents of the neighbourhood gathered outside the house after women started screaming.

In response, the residents started beating the officers with sticks and bricks, which resulted in injuries to law enforcers. Following the quarrel, the police arrested 10 people including women from the area.

