Watch: Police rescue woman chained to house

The video of police saving a woman chained and padlocked in a house in the United States is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

🚨WATCH The Moment Police Find A Chained Woman In Kentucky On August 16th 2023, Police responded to neighbours reports of hearing screams from a home down the street. When police arrived on the scene they had realised that the entire first floor was barricaded shut. They… pic.twitter.com/Ovx8CC2aYI — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) August 23, 2023

The viral video showed police arriving at a house in the Kentucky state. The law enforcers couldn’t do so as the first floor barricaded shut.

They heard the alleged victim screaming for help on the second floor. They climbed a ladder and entered the house through a window that the house owner and suspect, Moises May, had left open.

He is her boyfriend.

They freed her from the padlock and chains around her neck by using hedge clippers and hatchets.

Moises May was arrested on charges of kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault and terroristic threatening and harassment.

Moises May had told the victim to come and clean his house. However, he chained the woman to the floor of the house.

Related – US man arrested for holding woman chained confesses to seven killings