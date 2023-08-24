Watch: Police rescue woman chained to house

27.9 C
The video of police saving a woman chained and padlocked in a house in the United States is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed police arriving at a house in the Kentucky state. The law enforcers couldn’t do so as the first floor barricaded shut.

They heard the alleged victim screaming for help on the second floor. They climbed a ladder and entered the house through a window that the house owner and suspect, Moises May, had left open.

He is her boyfriend.

They freed her from the padlock and chains around her neck by using hedge clippers and hatchets.

Moises May was arrested on charges of kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault and terroristic threatening and harassment.

Moises May had told the victim to come and clean his house. However, he chained the woman to the floor of the house.

