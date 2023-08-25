27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Policeman beat waiter for delaying breakfast

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: A policeman in Lahore has brutally beaten a waiter over an alleged delay in serving breakfast, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident – CCTV footage of which has been acquired by ARY News – took place at a restaurant (locally known as Dhaba) in Lahore’s Firdous Market, wherein a policeman – identified as Zulfiqar – beat a waiter for serving breakfast late.

In the CCTV footage, policeman Zulfiqar was seen grabbing the waiter by the collar and violently thrashing him over delay in serving breakfast.

The cop also dragged the young waiter to the Firdous Market checkpoint and continued the assault.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.