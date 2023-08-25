WATCH: Policeman beat waiter for delaying breakfast

LAHORE: A policeman in Lahore has brutally beaten a waiter over an alleged delay in serving breakfast, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident – CCTV footage of which has been acquired by ARY News – took place at a restaurant (locally known as Dhaba) in Lahore’s Firdous Market, wherein a policeman – identified as Zulfiqar – beat a waiter for serving breakfast late.

In the CCTV footage, policeman Zulfiqar was seen grabbing the waiter by the collar and violently thrashing him over delay in serving breakfast.

The cop also dragged the young waiter to the Firdous Market checkpoint and continued the assault.