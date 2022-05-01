Policeman gets massage from woman in exchange for help; video goes viral

A video has gone viral on social media that saw a policeman getting a massage from a woman in exchange for his help in India.

An India-based news agency stated that the cop Shashibhushan Sinha from the Bihar state told the female to massage him if she wants his help.

In the viral video, she was massaging his back and right arm while speaking on the phone. He allegedly spoke to a lawyer about her son’s bail.

“That helpless lady is poor. How much money should I send?” he asked. “I will send cash in an envelope and two women will go with their Aadhaar card. When should I send her to you?”

The person on the other side told the law enforcer to send her on Monday to get the matter settled.

“Okay, so on Monday I’ll send her with the full address and mobile number. They’ll meet Pappu Babu. I’m spending my own 10 thousand rupees in this,” the policeman said.

Shashibhushan Sinha got suspended till further notice after the video circulated on social media.

