VIRAL: Politicans put in cage, thrown in river by angry mob

The angry mob of the small Italian town of Trento put their politicians in a cage and was thrown in a river by way of punishment.

Politicians are elected and given the task of working for society, caring for welfare, to come up with policies and initiatives that can address issues but when they failed the local residents put them in a cage and dunk them in a river by way of punishment.

It’s not a live execution, of course. The cage is lowered just for a second, something that is seen as a fun way of making a politician realise his or her mistake.

This ritual in Trento is called ‘Tonca’. It happens to be part of the Vigilian celebrations which the town celebrates every year in the second half of June.

One of the main events during the celebrations is called ‘the Court of Penitence’, where politicians and famous people from the town are put on ‘trial’ for having disgraced themselves over the year.

The punishments are a way of publicly ridiculing the leaders who fail to deliver on their promises.

The Tonca traditionally takes place on the last Sunday before 26 June. It took place on 19 June in 2022. It might be organised on 25 June this year.

Comments