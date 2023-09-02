Pooja Hegde wins social media with latest post

Indian actress Pooja Hegde, who has worked in hit Bollywood films and walked the ramp in illustrious fashion shows, captivated social media with her latest pictures on Instagram.

Pooja Hegde shared the heartwarming pictures on her account. The celebrity wore a dashing blue kurta, paired with stylish jewellery.

Pooja Hegde’s post broke the internet. It got more than 300,000 likes and received heartwarming comments.

The actress is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on the visual-sharing platform. She treats fans to pictures and videos of her whereabouts and professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Salman Khan-led ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan‘. The Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 release of the Bollywood star, featuring an ensemble supporting cast, had an underwhelming response at the Box Office as well as from critics.