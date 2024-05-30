VIRAL: Power utility officials sprinkle water on overheated transformers

The power utility officials in India’s Uttar Pradesh sprinkled water on overheated transformers to cool them down, a video of which is doing rounds on social media.

Amid extreme heatwave in India, the power departments in the country are coming up with unique ideas to prevent transformers from exploding, an Indian media outlet reported.

In Lucknow, officials also installed giant coolers at a power house that distributes electricity to around 10,000 households.

The move was aimed at maintaining the temperature of 60°C at the power house.

“Due to excessive heat, the transformers’ temperature is soaring upto 90°C, which is the maximum limit for it. The installation of coolers has immensely brought down the power cut incidents to a minimum as we are able to maintain the transformers’ temperature between 50°C and 60°C,” said an official at Jankipuram extension powerhouse.

Now, the viral video has showed two men sprinkling water on the transformers to cool them down.

In Moradabad, another power utility company is also pouring cold water to bring transformers’ temperature down.

Earlier, a transformer in Lucknow exploded owing to intense heat as visual showed it blasting multiple crackers in the daytime.

Om May 28, temperatures in India’s capital soared to a record-high 49.9 degrees Celsius (121.8 Fahrenheit).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which reported “severe heat-wave conditions”, recorded the temperatures at two Delhi suburbs stations at Narela and Mungeshpur.