VIRAL: PPP candidate uproots hand pump for ‘not getting votes’

UMERKOT: A furious Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate uprooted hand pump after failing to get votes in the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the PPP candidate from Chhor Town in Umerkot District uprooted the hand pump – installed during the election campaign for local government polls.

A video of the ‘strange move’ has gone viral on social media. In the video, a labourer can be seen uprooting the hand pump – installed by the candidate a few days ago during the election campaign.

ARY News reported that the residents of the area urged the candidate not to uproot the hand pump. However, the furious candidate went on with his plan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was leading in the first phase of local government elections in Sindh’s 14 districts, according to unofficial results.

Read More: PPP leads in violence-marred Sindh LG polls

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, the ruling PPP emerged with the highest number of winning candidates, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) stood second, independents third, PTI 4th, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) secured the fifth position.

Comments