PSL presenter Erin Holland’s desi TikToks are going viral

Australian presenter Erin Holland has been winning hearts with her work in PSL 7 and her TikTok videos – filmed throughout the tournament – are going viral.

Erin Holland, the wife of Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder Ben Cutting, is taking to the social media application to post heartwarming and funny videos for her fans.

The clips of the former Miss World Australia shows her flaunting her desi looks, doing the signature PSL 7 dance or conducting interviews with her cricketer husband.

Erin Holland has millions of followers and likes on TikTok.

Earlier, the celebrity revealed how she keeps herself fit the entire year. She admitted of keeping her nutrition in check and has a knack for pushing herself beyond what is healthy, adding of her using less sugar.

She spends time on her marriage and found dancing beneficial because it improves her flexibility, trains her brain and boosts her endurance.

