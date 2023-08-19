Watch: Rahkeem Cornwall’s comical run-out on first ball in CPL

The opening batsman of Barbados Royals, Rahkeem Cornwall, who were chasing 202 in their first game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season against St. Lucia Kings, Cornwall was out on the first legal ball of the innings.

The bowler, Matthew Forde, started with a wide, bowled to striker Cornwall’s pads, who sent it away to Matthew Sole, the fielder at short fine.

The fielder initially fumbled when the ball deflected off his palm. However, he quickly regained, retrieved the ball, and made a precise throw towards the non-striker’s end, catching the batsman well outside the crease.

Cornwall was left stranded after failing to make any attempts to make it back in time, which earned him the criticism of the commentators.

Danny Morrison was quick to point out his lack of effort, saying, “Brother, you’ve got to slip it into second gear at least. The concrete shoes and all, but mate, put the hammer down.”

Barbados went onto lose the game by 54 runs after getting all-out for 147.

Watch the Rahkeem Cornwall run out here;