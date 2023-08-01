Meet Indian superstar Rajnikanth’s doppelganger from Pakistan

The pictures of the doppelganger of Indian superstar Shivaji Rao Gaikwad – known by his stage name Rajnikanth – from Pakistan Rehmat Gishkori are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rehmat Gishkori hails from Sibi. The doppelganger, speaking with a foreign news organization, said he realized that he was the lookalike of the veteran Indian actor when his friends told him about his features being close to the celebrity.

Meet the Rajni Kant of Sibi🌷😂 Thank you Rehmat Ullah Gishkori Sahab for the special Achaar of Sibi. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/z8KhW7bpke — Wardah Noor (@wardahn00r) December 2, 2020

Rehmat Gishkori said he was not interested in being famous but enjoyed after a while.

He expressed his wishes to meet the South Indian star.

Related – Suhana Khan meets her doppelganger from Pakistan

Rajnikanth is regarded as one of the most successful and popular actors from India. He has worked in more than 160 films across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam industries.

It is pertinent to mention that doppelgangers of several international superstars were found in Pakistan. Earlier, Israr Khan rose to fame for his stark resemblance to the protagonist of the Netflix show ‘Money Heist‘ “The Professor”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israr Khan (@professorisrarkhan)



Moreover, Rozi Khan – who works as a waiter – broke the internet – for his resemblance to the ‘Game Of Thrones‘ character Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage.