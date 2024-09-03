Ramsha Khan’s August dump is a hit on social media – See post

A-list TV actor Ramsha Khan got a thumbs-up from her millions of Instagram followers on her August dump.

Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday evening, Ramsha Khan took away the Monday blues of her 3.3 million followers, as she treated the social users with several glimpses of her life in August.

“August dump,” she simply wrote in the caption of the 14-visual dump, with a sparkle emoji.

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love for Khan with likes and compliments on the now-viral post, featuring a good mix of her solo and group photos and videos, aesthetic sky pictures, some animals and babies love, as well as a meme on the last slide.

One of the most-liked and followed Pakistani celebrities on social media, Ramsha Khan enjoys a huge fanbase on her official Instagram handle and frequently treats them with glimpses of her professional projects and personal life on the social platform.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan has carved herself a niche in the entertainment industry with consistently stellar performances in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Shehnai’, ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’ and ‘Khud Parast’.