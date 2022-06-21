Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Ramsha Khan’s latest pictures go viral

test

Actor Ramsha Khan shared her latest pictures on the picture and video-sharing social media platform Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral pictures on the picture and video-sharing platform Instagram saw her posing for camera in a black top and blue jeans with her pet dog Bella. 

“When you posing for pictures with Bella but then see the neighbours creating a ruckus,” the caption read. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramsha Khan (@ramshakhanofficial)

The picture gallery is close to getting the million-like mark. Here’s what netizens said. 

It is not the first time that Ramsha Khan uploaded a picture of her with her pet dog Bella. It showed the actor smiling the dog that was looking at the camera.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramsha Khan (@ramshakhanofficial)

The Kaisa Hai Naseeban actor has 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She takes to the platforms to share pictures of her photoshoots and projects. 

Previously, the Sinf-e-Aahan star shared a stylish picture of her in a purple-coloured kurta and it got viral. The image got millions of likes as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramsha Khan (@ramshakhanofficial)

She has proved her mettle in the drama industry with her sublime performances in Khudparast, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Ishqiya, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Shehnai and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.