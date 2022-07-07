Watch: Paps call Ranbir Kapoor ‘dad-to-be’; he has an EPIC response!

In the viral video on social media, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor hits back at the paparazzi calling him ‘dad-to-be’ with the sweetest response.

A clip originally shared by an Indian paparazzo account, Wednesday, sees the interaction between the ‘Sanju’ actor and photographers waiting outside his vanity van. As the shutterbugs warmly greeted Kapoor and called him ‘dad-to-be’, he replied, “Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya, (You are now uncle)” while pointing towards the cameras.

The video has gone viral across social media platforms with several fans sharing their reactions to the witty response. One of the Twitterati wrote, “He’s so cute.” Another comment on Instagram also read, “Maza hi aagya, (really enjoyed this).”

Additionally, the actor also wished fellow Bollywood celeb, Ranveer Singh, for his birthday during the same interaction. Facing the camera, Kapoor said, “Happy Birthday, super guy. Love you.”

It is pertinent to mention that the newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – who tied the knot on April 14 after dating for five years – last month announced to be expecting their first child together.

The couple garnered congratulations from celebrities with the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and Gal Gadot among many others.

On the work front, Kapoor is awaiting the release of two of his anticipated movies, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Shamshera’.

