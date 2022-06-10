Netflix releases Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls teaser

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will appear in Netflix interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls and the teaser is out.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls teaser showed the Gully Boy actor putting his survival instinct to the test to discover a rare flower.

Jungle mein Mangal ! 🤯🤯

Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @NetflixIndia 😎#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/ue5wGVc2Ng — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 10, 2022

Here’s how netizens reacted.

The only similarity between you and the grizzly (?) is the energy! You are far too adorable to put yourself in such a dangerous situation. — DnahcSL (@fijhindgal) June 10, 2022

Is there anything you don’t do Ranveer ? — Dr Ruchi Anand (@DrRuchiAnand3) June 10, 2022

Hi CHAMP!!.. This looks Very Interesting!!… and excited to watch on Netflix!!.. #StayBlessed.. and #Smile !!… — Atikin_Hgnis (@Atikin_Hgnis) June 10, 2022

Soo cool yaar😍🔥🔥 — ritika (@ranveerfangirl) June 10, 2022

Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s Content Chief, said the fans would get to decide what course of action the celebrity has to take.

“Netflix brings India’s first-ever interactive adventure special that will give audiences all over the world the controls to test Ranveer Singh, as he pushes his boundaries in this adrenaline-pumping experience of a lifetime,” she said as quoted in the report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Founder and CEO of Banijay Asia Deepak Dhar stated that they are elated to share the project with the Netflix family.

Related – Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh speaks about his future plans

“We are elated to bring this exciting special to Netflix members across the world,” he said. “While the world is familiar with Ranveer’s electrifying spirit and adventurous side, with this show, we’ll see the best of both sides coming out as he embarks on his quest for love.

“We are thrilled to bring this power-packed duo of Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls together to take the adventure of a lifetime and shoot the entertainment quotient through the roof,”

Comments