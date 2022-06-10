Friday, June 10, 2022
Web Desk

Netflix releases Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls teaser

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will appear in Netflix interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls and the teaser is out.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls teaser showed the Gully Boy actor putting his survival instinct to the test to discover a rare flower.

Here’s how netizens reacted.

Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s Content Chief, said the fans would get to decide what course of action the celebrity has to take.

“Netflix brings India’s first-ever interactive adventure special that will give audiences all over the world the controls to test Ranveer Singh, as he pushes his boundaries in this adrenaline-pumping experience of a lifetime,” she said as quoted in the report.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)


Founder and CEO of Banijay Asia Deepak Dhar stated that they are elated to share the project with the Netflix family.

“We are elated to bring this exciting special to Netflix members across the world,” he said. “While the world is familiar with Ranveer’s electrifying spirit and adventurous side, with this show, we’ll see the best of both sides coming out as he embarks on his quest for love.

“We are thrilled to bring this power-packed duo of Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls together to take the adventure of a lifetime and shoot the entertainment quotient through the roof,”

