Rat chews patient’s drip, drinks glucose: watch viral video

A shocking video of rats chewing drip pipes of patients and drinking glucose in India is going viral on social media platforms.

The incident happened at Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College in Jagdalpur city in Chhattisgarh state.

The viral video, shared by India-based news agency Live Hindustan on Twitter, was filmed by relatives of a patient.

In the baffling footage, we can see the big rodent crawling down from a hole in the ceiling and onto the drip stand on which the IV was connected. It nibbled on the drip pipe and drank flowing glucose.

The medical college’s superintendent reportedly said the facility is facing the issue of increased rats. The report added that 1,200 rodents have been killed so far.

Dr. U.S Painkara – the dean of the medical college – a statement will be made once the investigation is complete.

