Raveena Tandon’s latest video is a winner

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has social media laughing again with her latest video that is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video on the visual-sharing social media application showed her reenacting lines, “I said damn this going to work”.

In the caption, the actor wrote that she is changing her job profile after knowing that social media influencers are earning more than actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)



Raveena Tandon shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional endeavours on her Instagram profile. Earlier, Raveena Tandon recreated a viral script ‘Talk English please‘ with fellow celebrity Manav Vij, with whom she will share the screen in the upcoming film ‘Patna Shukla‘.

Related – Raveena Tandon slams gender disparity in Bollywood

“Talk English please,” she mimicked in the clip, to which the co-actor responded, “Oh, where are you from?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Moreover, she turned heads with elegant pictures of her in a kurta shalwar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

She was among the top female actors in the Bollywood industry during the 90s decade and received top honours including the National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards for her stellar performances across the genres.

Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut in ‘Patthar Ke Phool’. She worked on stellar projects ‘Dilwale‘, ‘Andaz Apna Apna‘, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari‘, ‘Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence‘, ‘Ziddi‘, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘, ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye‘, ‘Aks‘, ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare‘ and others.

She was last seen on the big screen in the mega-hit ‘KGF: Chapter 2‘. In the pipeline, Tandon has ‘Ghudchadi‘ and ‘Patna Shukla‘.

Comments