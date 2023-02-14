Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Raw fish served at restaurant comes alive, video goes viral

A shocking video of raw fish served being served at a Japan restaurant coming alive is going viral on social media.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by Oddly Terrifying. It showed raw fish and salad being served to a customer at the eatery.

 

Just as the customer used his chopstick for eating his meal, the fish opened his mother and grabbed the eating utensil. The fish did not let go of the chopstick.

The video caught netizens’ attention and was shocked by what they saw.

The bizarre clip has millions of views and thousands of likes on the micro-blogging application.

