Raw fish served at restaurant comes alive, video goes viral

A shocking video of raw fish served being served at a Japan restaurant coming alive is going viral on social media.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by Oddly Terrifying. It showed raw fish and salad being served to a customer at the eatery.

Fish served at restaurant bites chopstick😳 pic.twitter.com/PnkG6xt1Ig — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 13, 2023

Just as the customer used his chopstick for eating his meal, the fish opened his mother and grabbed the eating utensil. The fish did not let go of the chopstick.

The video caught netizens’ attention and was shocked by what they saw.

Annnnnd that’s how the actual zombie apocalypse starts — KACE CADI (@krisnewmanKR) February 14, 2023

Glad I never ate meat or will eat. Like my veggies and lentils. — Rupi (@Jandyalaa) February 14, 2023

What kind of fish is that though 😳 — younghogey (@Younghogey) February 14, 2023

Oh hell naw! I need my refund, ASAP!!! — Michael Tsosie (@boujeecheii) February 14, 2023

I’ve seen these before at the sushi place. Never ordered them cuz they look like they came out of the movie Alien. — Dave from NYC / LA (@dwnyc78) February 14, 2023

I: my fish is fresh?

waiter: yes sir, why?

I: because it is eating my salad — Raúl Torres Torres (@RaulTorresT) February 13, 2023

The bizarre clip has millions of views and thousands of likes on the micro-blogging application.

