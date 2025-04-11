Man’s viral hair-counting mission has internet laughing out loud

A man by the name of Country Man has gone viral for taking on the strange and time-consuming challenge of counting every single hair strand on his head after shaving it completely bald.

The man, who shares videos under the name Country Man on Instagram, posted a video that quickly went viral for its unusual content.

In the clip, Country Man is seen shaving off all the hair from his head before starting the bizarre task of counting each strand one by one. To keep track, he dropped a small stone into a basket for every hair counted.

He dedicated 10 to 12 hours each day over several days just to complete the task.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CountryMan (@countryman.ind)



Eventually, he announced the final count — 91,300 hair strands. Hoping to get some recognition, he even applied to the Limca Book of Records and the Guinness World Records, but his efforts did not lead to any official record.

The video went viral for its uniqueness, but not everyone was impressed. While some praised his patience, the comments section quickly went viral for a different reason the jokes.

One user wrote, “Ultra Unemployed Pro Max,” while another said, “Unemployment on peak.” Others questioned how accurate the count could be, asking, “How can we believe your counting was accurate?”

Despite the criticism, the video has gone viral several times across different platforms, making Country Man an internet sensation, even if not a world record holder.

Read More: Man spends $46,000 on plastic surgeries to get ‘Instagram Filter’ look

Earlier, a man went viral for spending a whopping $46,335.30 on plastic surgeries so he could achieve the ‘Instagram Filter’ look.

Dale-Saint Cullen, a 31-year-old man from England, has spent a staggering $46,335.30 on plastic surgeries in pursuit of an “Instagram model” appearance.

Cullen’s journey began with a nose job in 2019, but his desire for physical perfection escalated, leading to nearly 10 procedures, including Chin implant, Liposuction, Jaw reconstruction, Full hair transplant, Teeth crowning and Full body contouring.

Previously, Cullen weighed 315 pounds and had a receding hairline that he felt “weren’t a serious problem until the rise of social media.”

He traveled 24,000 miles, taking 10 trips to Turkey and Poland, to undergo these surgeries.

Cullen admits to being “addicted to chasing a certain look” and feeling pressured by social media. He showed doctors filtered Instagram pictures, saying, “That’s how I wanted to look.”