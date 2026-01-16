Real-life Popeye who went viral for massive arms passes away

Arlindo de Souza, the viral bodybuilder known across the globe as a real-life Popeye, has died at the age of 55. He became famous for his staggering 29-inch arms, built using a risky mix of oil and alcohol injections that made headlines worldwide.

De Souza passed away at Otavio de Freitas Hospital in Recife, northeast Brazil, after suffering from severe kidney problems. Relatives say one kidney failed in December, followed by the other during the Christmas week, and complications with fluid in his lungs led to cardiac arrest before he could undergo dialysis. Hospital sources suggested multiple organ failure was the cause.

The viral sensation first caught the public’s eye through TV appearances in Brazil, where he showed off his extraordinary physique. Despite his massive arms, doctors repeatedly warned that his injection routine was dangerous and offered no real strength benefits. Fellow gym-goers who tried similar methods sometimes ended up with amputations or worse.

Locals remember him not just for his viral fame but also for his kind and playful personality. Friends and fans described him as someone who would stop and chat with anyone, always ready to pose for a photo. Messages posted on his social media pages mourned the loss, calling him a beloved figure in the community.

De Souza started working out as a teenager alongside his brother, who tragically died after being mugged. He never married, had no children, and worked odd jobs, including assisting as a bricklayer.

Over the years, Arlindo de Souza became a viral topic more than once, with stories about his enormous arms circulating globally. He openly admitted the dangers of the injections, sharing how friends had died attempting the same routine. Yet, despite the warnings, his story continued to capture worldwide attention.

Today, residents of his neighborhood, Aguas Compridas in Olinda, paid tribute to the real-life Popeye behind the viral headlines. One called him a legend, another said he would never be forgotten.

Arlindo de Souza leaves behind a legacy of viral fame, extreme dedication, and a cautionary tale about the limits of the human body.