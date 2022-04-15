VIRAL: Referee stops match for allowing Muslim footballer to break fast

An amazing video of a football referee stopping a match in Germany so that a Muslim player could break his fast is viral across social media platforms.

The heartwarming moment was shared by HD Football on the social media application Twitter. The incident took place in the 64th minute of the German Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and Mainz 05.

For the first time in history, a Bundesliga game was stopped for so that a Muslim player could break his fast during the match. In the game between Augsburg and Mainz 05, the referee stopped the game at sunset so Moussa Niakhaté could take some fluids. pic.twitter.com/JcW907aBLh — HD Football (@hdfootballl) April 12, 2022

The viral video sees Moussa Niakhaté breaking his fast by drinking water during a break called by referee Matthias Jöllenbeck.

After the centre-back is done, he claps for the official and gave a high five to him. The game resumed afterwards.

Lutz Michael Fröhlich, the director-general of communications for the German Referee Committee, said referees are not instructed to stop matches halfway through.

He added that it is up to the individual referee if he gives mini-breaks to players for breaking their fast.

