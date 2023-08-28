Watch: Reporter went on his knee for anchor girlfriend on live TV and whole social media is in awe!

A viral proposal video of two young journalists on live TV has left the whole internet gushing in awe.

There is a whole new meaning to dreamy proposals as a man in the U.S. just went down on his knee for his girlfriend on live TV.

The heartwarming proposal, captured on a local news channel in Tennessee, USA, saw male reporter Riley Nagel popping the question to his colleague and girlfriend, news anchor Cornelia Nicholson, with a sparkly rock and a bunch of red roses.

In the now-viral video, originally shared by Nicholson on her Instagram handle, she was reading a report from a teleprompter, until she realized that the story was about her and started blushing with smiles.

Soon Nagel entered the newsroom with an engagement ring and a flower bouquet in his hand and said, “Cornelia and I met in Montana at a news station almost four years ago. You have an amazing personality, you are bright, and you light up the room.”

After he was done showering praises on his lady love, he asked her into marriage.

Visibly surprised by the sudden proposal, Nicholson said ‘Yes’ with happy tears and forwarded her hand for the ring.

The viral proposal video, shared earlier this week, has been watched by thousands on the social platform and received tons of likes and comments for the journalist couple.

