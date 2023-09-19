Restaurant charges Rs 4700 from customer for cutting cake

In a bizarre incident that went viral on the internet, a customer was charged Rs 4700 for cutting a store-bought cake at a restaurant.

The incident in Italy where a restaurant charged a customer 15 euros (approximately PKR 4700) for cutting a cake that he had brought from home.

The customer, Fabio Bregolato, was celebrating a birthday with his family and friends at a restaurant. Since the restaurant did not offer desserts, they decided to bring their own cake.

However, they were shocked when they received the bill which included a charge for cutting the cake in their restaurant.

He took to social media and said “There were 10 of us, we enjoyed excellent pizza, and the service was commendable, but charging EUR 15 (approximately PKR 4700) to cut a cake we brought ourselves was quite a style faux pas.”

Bregolato further added that in his 40 years of dining out, he had never encountered a restaurant that levied an additional fee for cutting a cake.

Moreover, the customer claimed that he had contacted the restaurant in advance and had been given permission to bring the cake. His post drew the ire of many social media users who echoed his sentiments. However, the restaurant defended its actions, stating that the charge was for a service provided and was duly noted on the receipt and taxed accordingly.

A representative of the restaurant explained, “When he arrived, he showed us the cake and said, ‘Will you take care of it?’ We are not obliged to provide this service, especially because we risk serving something we didn’t make ourselves.” The representative also pointed out that the cake was small and required extra effort to be cut into 10 slices, a task that took the waitress 25 minutes.