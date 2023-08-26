26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Advertisement -

Horrific video: Rickshaw driver hits biker on purpose after argument

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A horrific video of a rickshaw ramming his three-wheeler into a bike intentionally in India is going viral on social media. 

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The road rage incident happened in Mumbai.

The viral video, shared by a Twitter user, showed a biker arguing with the rickshaw driver on a busy road before going away on his two-wheeler.

The autorickshaw driver went after him. He increased the speed and rammed the vehicle into the motorcycle before fleeing the scene. 

The biker, naturally, lost his balance and fell on the road. 

The viral video was viewed by millions of Twitter users. They criticized the rickshaw driver’s actions and highlighted that the biker could have died or suffered serious injuries. 

Mumbai Police asked the Twitter user to share the details of where the incident happened.

Related – Viral Video: Car crashes into scooter, drags driver

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.