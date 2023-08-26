Horrific video: Rickshaw driver hits biker on purpose after argument

A horrific video of a rickshaw ramming his three-wheeler into a bike intentionally in India is going viral on social media.

The road rage incident happened in Mumbai.

The viral video, shared by a Twitter user, showed a biker arguing with the rickshaw driver on a busy road before going away on his two-wheeler.

Grand Theft Auto kinda kalesh in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/bAcrg4OXd8 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 25, 2023

The autorickshaw driver went after him. He increased the speed and rammed the vehicle into the motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

The biker, naturally, lost his balance and fell on the road.

The viral video was viewed by millions of Twitter users. They criticized the rickshaw driver’s actions and highlighted that the biker could have died or suffered serious injuries.

NOT A JOKE.. this is crime!! — Veer ࿗ (@offline_veer) August 26, 2023

This is a crime and should not be tolerated..thr should be some strict rules against Mumbai auto drivers as well..they are fearlessly roaming on the roads with intentions of harming ppl..this incident was recorded but there r many incidents that r not.. #MumbaiPolice #justice — Jain Kunal (@ValdariaKunal) August 26, 2023

Shud not encourage this type of behaviour, autorikshaw wala shud be punished — Malay Banerjee (@drmalaybanerjee) August 26, 2023

But seriously, this was life threatening… as many heavy vehicles were coming from behind 😟😟 — Aftab alvi Siddiqui | آفتاب صدیقی🇮🇳 (@aftabalvi0906) August 25, 2023

Mumbai Police asked the Twitter user to share the details of where the incident happened.

