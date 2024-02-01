WATCH: Rickshaw driver set his vehicle on fire

A horrific incident was reported from the Mahbubnagar district of Telangana in India where a rikshaw driver recorded his protest against the Mahalakshmi free bus ride scheme and set his auto on fire.

A video of the incident went viral on social media in which a policeman can be seen standing beside the autorickshaw which is on fire.

According to the local Indian media, the driver, named Deva, set his vehicle on fire and raised slogans against the government.

The policeman immediately foiled his bid to set himself on fire and kept a blanket at the spot and wrapped it around the auto driver and was later took the rickshaw driver into custody.

Soon, fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the fire.

The auto drivers in Telangana have been protesting and demanding withdrawal of the Mahalakshmi scheme, claiming it is affecting their earning.

A plea has also been filed in the High Court against the scheme.