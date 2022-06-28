Viral: Rickshaw driver shares son’s mind blowing result with passenger

In a heartwarming occurrence, a happy rickshaw driver showed his son’s result to a passenger, which he shared over LinkedIn. The post, showing his son’s result has gone viral.

The LinkedIn user wrote, “Today while travelling in a local Auto in Akola Maharashtra, the auto driver shared his son Marksheet with us out of sheer joy …. see the marks …..he is a brilliant brain. The father was feeling so proud sharing the achievement of his Son.”

The picture shared shows the driver’s son’s results, displaying that he got 592 out of 600 marks in his 12th standard. The fact that this brilliant result was achieved by a rikshaw driver’s son, who comes from a low socioeconomic background.

The heartwarming post has gotten over 45k likes and a whole lot of comments.

One user wrote, “Congratulations to that guy, Please let me know if he needs support for higher education.”

Another one said, “Nice of you to have taken the picture and shared this news and I can imagine your joy of sharing the joy of the proud father there.”

People congratulated the driver on his son’s brilliant result and wished him the best of luck for his future.

Comments