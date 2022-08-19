Rickshaw drives across foot overbridge, bizarre video goes viral

A bizarre video of an auto rickshaw driving across an overbridge and coming down on the other side via a ramp is going viral on social media.

Roads of Mumbai had shared the viral video on Twitter. An Indian news agency reported the incident happened near in Mumbai on National Highway 48. It begins with the auto rickshaw driving overbridge and it zoomed in to show it getting down easily via the ramp.

A cover version of American rock band Bon Jovi’s song It’s My Life played in the background.

Bas yahi dekhna baaki tha! pic.twitter.com/wuAZvBy5fh — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) August 19, 2022

The 18-second clip got millions of views along with thousands of likes and retweets.

The footage surfaced when the rickshaw drivers are being increasingly criticised online for not following road safety protocols and monopolistic tendencies. Here’s how they reacted to the clip.

That’s a scene from Mission impossible !!! Dont you get it 😅 — Almas | الماس (@titaniumals) August 19, 2022

No one can stops Rikshaw not even police — Tushar (@NewIndia____) August 19, 2022

@CMOMaharashtra this is the true nature of autorickshaw drivers in mumbai. They will do anything to make their lives easier. @MahaDGIPR PLEASE STOP ISSUING AUTO PERMITS. — sp3478 (@sp3478) August 19, 2022

Serious Strict Action need to be taken against this group, they have and are crossing limit😡 — Narshima (@Narshim41351846) August 19, 2022

Shameless people’s because Law and Order of India rank is 175 — Shanu Gala (@ShanuGala2) August 19, 2022

Earlier, police officers were shocked to see a rickshaw carrying 27 passengers in Fatehpur city of Uttar Pradesh state. The authorities seized the three-wheeler later.

According to police, the passengers were returning from a shrine after offering Eid-ul Adha prayers.

