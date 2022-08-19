Saturday, August 20, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Rickshaw drives across foot overbridge, bizarre video goes viral

test

A bizarre video of an auto rickshaw driving across an overbridge and coming down on the other side via a ramp is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Roads of Mumbai had shared the viral video on Twitter. An Indian news agency reported the incident happened near in Mumbai on National Highway 48. It begins with the auto rickshaw driving overbridge and it zoomed in to show it getting down easily via the ramp.

A cover version of American rock band Bon Jovi’s song It’s My Life played in the background.

The 18-second clip got millions of views along with thousands of likes and retweets.

Related – Moving car’s tyres changed in now viral video

The footage surfaced when the rickshaw drivers are being increasingly criticised online for not following road safety protocols and monopolistic tendencies. Here’s how they reacted to the clip.

Earlier, police officers were shocked to see a rickshaw carrying 27 passengers in Fatehpur city of Uttar Pradesh state. The authorities seized the three-wheeler later.

According to police, the passengers were returning from a shrine after offering Eid-ul Adha prayers.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.