Viral: Rickshaw moving by itself termed ‘haunted,’ ‘Tesla’ by netizens

A bicycle rickshaw has been termed haunted by netizens after it was seen moving by itself and moving back to parking amid heavy rainfall.

The bizarre incident was recorded by a citizen, netizens have termed the autonomously moving rikshaw as a haunted rickshaw or self-driving rikshaw.

The video was originally uploaded by Limon Sarker on his Facebook page ‘Update of Nepal Banda.’ The video has gone viral over the internet with over 957k views and 6.7 reactions over the internet.

The caption of the post read, “Tesla rickshaw with Auto Voice Command and Auto parking.”

The video shows a busy road aiding a heavy rainfall. The rickshaw which was parked on the side of the road can be seen taking a turn by itself and then moving back to its parking position. People on the sidewalk can be seen laughing as the rickshaw moves by itself.

Also Read:Return to office or leave, Elon Musk tells Tesla staff

Many social media users have termed the activity as paranormal Another user said that Tesla owner Elon Musk would be shocked on seeing this auto-driving rickshaw.

A Facebook user pointed out that the video is from Bangladesh. Here are some of the comments from the post:

Comments