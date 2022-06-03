Viral: Ride stuck at amusement park, leaves riders hanging upside down

Numerous visitors were left hanging upside down after a ride at a US amusement park stuck midway. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The 360-degree ride become a nightmare for its riders in western Pennsylvania when it abruptly stuck midway leaving them hanging upside down for over 5 minutes.

According to the Associated Press, the incident took place at the Kennywood amusement park on Monday. A visitor at the park recorded a video of the incident which as gone viral over the internet.

The video shows the ride rocking back and forth for several minutes with guests strapped in and suspended in the air. Fortunately, the riders were evacuated safely and no one was harmed.

The maintenance staff responded quickly and brought the ride back to the ground, the Kennywood General manager Mark Pauls said in a statement.

The park spokesperson was quoted as saying by CBS Pittsburgh, “Maintenance staff responded, quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position, and safely evacuated the riders…Safety is our first and foremost priority. The ride remains closed while a review of the incident is conducted.”

The video shared by Ap shows the ride Aero 360 stuck at its highest point with riders hanging upside down.

Lyla Brunner, a park-goer, told CBS, “I think that’s really scary because just being stuck upside down for a couple of minutes, it wouldn’t even feel great, I probably won’t ride it ever.”

Medical staff met with the riders and three of them visited the park’s first aid centre as a precaution before being released back into the park, according to the statement. It’s not yet clear what led to the ride being stopped midway. The ride remains closed until the investigation is complete.

