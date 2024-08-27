VIDEO: Ride traps thrill-seekers 200ft up in storm

NORTH YORKSHIRE: A video went viral on social media showing several people trapped in a theme park ride at 200ft after a powerful storm struck the region.

A recreational visit to the Lightwater Valley theme park in North Yorkshire turned into a harrowing ordeal for a group of thrill-seekers when a powerful storm struck the region, bringing one of the park’s most popular rides to a sudden and terrifying halt.

According to a viral video, The incident occurred on the “Ultimate” Ride, one of Europe’s longest roller coasters, leaving riders stranded 200 feet above ground for several nerve-wracking hours.

The unexpected event unfolded in the early afternoon as storm clouds rapidly gathered over the park. Eyewitnesses described a sudden shift in the weather, with winds intensifying and rain lashing down in sheets. The storm, which was described as “unprecedented” by local meteorologists, quickly led to a power outage that caused the Ultimate Ride to come to a complete stop at one of its highest points.

Passengers, who had been enjoying the thrill of the ride just moments before, found themselves trapped, suspended high in the air as the storm raged around them.

Local emergency services, including firefighters and specialised rescue teams, were promptly dispatched to the scene. The rescue operation was fraught with challenges, as the combination of high winds, rain, and the precarious height of the trapped riders made the situation highly dangerous.

“The safety of the individuals was our top priority,” said Chief Fire Officer John Robertson, who led the rescue effort. “We had to carefully assess the situation and take measured steps to ensure everyone was brought down safely.”

Rescue workers utilised a combination of cranes and harnesses to reach the stranded passengers. The entire operation took several hours to complete, with each rider being individually secured and lowered to the ground. Despite the frightening ordeal, all riders were rescued without any injuries.