Rimha Ahmed receives love on latest reel

The latest Instagram reel of showbiz newcomer Rimha Ahmed is going viral across social media platforms.

On Thursday, ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ actor shared a new reel on the photo and video sharing application. The mirror selfie video was recorded at what seemed like the shoot location for her next project, while the Punjabi track ‘Kangna tera ni’ played in the background.

She added the lyrics of the song “Kangna tera ni sanu kare ishaare” in the caption of the Insta post.

It should be noted here that Rimha Ahmed is followed by thousands of social users on her official Instagram handle, where she frequently shares pictures and videos from her acting jobs and modelling assignments.

Meanwhile, on the drama front, the showbiz newbie is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’. The daily serial is headlined by A-list actors Fatima Effendi, Arez Ahmed and Inayat Khan, while Ahmed essays Natasha, the sister of the protagonist Faizan (Arez Ahmed) in it.

The play – written by Sadia Akhter and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan – airs daily at 7 pm only on ARY Digital.

