Rimha Ahmed surprises netizens with latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor Rimha Ahmed are going viral on Instagram.

Rimha Ahmed, who plays Natasha in the ongoing ARY Digital drama ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘, shared the pictures on her account. She posed before the camera in a yellow top.

She used sunflowers and heart emojis in the caption of the viral pictures.

The actor wins social media with pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours. Here are some of her posts.

On the acting front, her character in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘ – that is about treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings – is Natasha. She is the spoiled daughter of Safdar (Babar Ali) and the sister of Faizan (Syed Arez Ahmed).

Safdar wants to have Natasha married to Razi (Inayat Khan), who had refused to marry female protagonist Hadia (Fatima Effendi Kanwar) due to misunderstandings.

Safdar disinherits Natasha of all his property after she marries Sherry (Asad Butt) – who fools her by posing as a rich man – against his will.

Her character finally saw the light and wants to tie the knot with Razi again

The cast also features Nadia Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Rimha Ahmed, Shaista Jabeen and Tania Hussain.

‘Muqaddar ka Sitara‘ is written by Sadia Akhtar and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan. It airs daily at 7PM PST on ARY Digital.

