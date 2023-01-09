VIRAL: Robber waving pistol shot dead by restaurant customer

A customer shot dead a robber who held up restaurant customers with a fake gun.

According to a foreign news agency, The robber barged into an eatery in Houston city in the United States Texas state. The criminal – wearing black gloves and a ski mask – ambushed 10 customers and demanded they give him their money at gunpoint.

A video showed the suspect waving a pistol as the customers dropped to the ground and handed over their belongings.

As the robber made his way out of the restaurant, a customer – wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans – shot him with his gun. The robber dropped to the floor after one out of the nine bullets hit his head. He collected the stolen money and the belongings and returned them to their owners.

Police did not file charges and wanted to speak with the customer, who fled the scene with other customers

The law enforcement agency did not release the identity of the robber, who may have brandished a plastic gun.

Sergeants M. Arrington, C. Duncan and Detectives S. Overstreet and L. Lovelace of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division reported that officers responded to a shooting call at a restaurant where there was a black male in all-black clothes along with a matching black ski mask and black gloves with bullet wounds.

“Paramedics pronounced him deceased,” they stated. Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at patrons as he demanded their money.

“As the suspect collected money from patrons, one of the patrons, described as a white or Hispanic male, produced a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times. The shooter collected the stolen money from the suspect and returned the money to other patrons. He and other patrons (victims) then fled the scene.”

The eatery’s owner said they were still in shock after what took place there.

Pedro Lopez, the owner of the taqueria, said he and his employees are still in shock.

“Everyone was scared, nervous. I was too. Some customers were seated here, others were over there, he go the money and was going to leave. You never really know what is going to happen,” he said.

