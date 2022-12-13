Robbers steal over Rs37 lakh from an ATM in Delhi

Some unidentified person uprooted an ATM with cash over Rs 37 lakh in Delhi’s Kotla Vihar area. The authorities are currently looking into the situation by the help of CCTV video.

As per the reports, the ATM stopped working at 3:35 am on December 10. When the bank officials went to check the status, the ATM was missing from the booth.

The bank officials immediately informed the police who are investigating the case on the basis of the CCTV footage.

