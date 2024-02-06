20.9 C
Rohit Sharma’s wife reacts to criticism by Mark Boucher

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of India captain Rohit Sharma, made it to the news after her reaction to Mark Boucher’s explainer on why her husband was replaced with Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain went viral.

The Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya saga started when the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians announced that the latter was replacing the former as the frontman in December last year.

The replacement news upset fans as the franchise had won the IPL title five times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher, in a now-deleted post, revealed that fans shouldn’t be upset with the change as it was a cricketing decision. He added Rohit Sharma would stand out as a player instead.

“I was purely a cricketing decision,” he was quoted saying in India news agency ABP Live’s report. “We had a chance to bring back Hardik and we capitalized on it. Mumbai Indians are going through a transition phase as far as captaincy is concerned.

“A lot of fans don’t understand in India and tend to get emotional. You as a team has to take emotions away. It is going to bring the best out of Rohit Sharma as a person and as a player. Let him go out and score good runs for the franchise.”

Mark Boucher added there are lot of focus on things other than cricket such as advertising in the cash-rich cricket league.

Ritika Sajdeh reacted to Mark Boucher’s statements with a comment on it. She wrote: “So many things wrong with this…”.

Her comment went viral. It garnered 523 likes from Instgrammers.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to daughter Samaira Sharma.

