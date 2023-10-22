Russian vlogger harassed in India

A Russian vlogger, who goes by the name ‘Koko in India’ on YouTube, faced an unwelcoming situation while filming a video in India’s capital Delhi.

The vlogger, who was filming in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market, was interrupted by a man and persistently insisted on becoming her friend. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a man can be seen trying to engage the Russian vlogger – Koko – in conversation. He can be seen asking the woman if she would like to be his friend.

“Can you be my friend,” the man asked. The woman replied in Hindi saying, “lekin mai aapko nhi jaanti hu” (But I don’t know you).

The man then said, “Jaan-pehchan dosti se ho jayegi” (We can know each other after being friends). Visibly uncomfortable, Koko tried to politely ignore him, but the man persisted in talking and trying to befriend her.

The video concludes with the vlogger bidding farewell to the man and evading his unwelcome advances.

The video, which was shared on YouTube, has fumed the social media users. While some apologised to her that she had to experience such an incident while in India, others praised her for the way she handled the situation.

“Being an Indian, I apologise for that guy’s behaviour,” wrote a YouTube user. “You are a smart person to handle him the way you did,” added another. “Sorry for that guy koko, you handled that guy very smartly,” joined a third.