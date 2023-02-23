Sabeena Farooq receives love on new picture

Showbiz starlet Sabeena Farooq is getting love from fans for her new picture going viral on social media platforms.

The ‘Moray Saiyaan’ debutante is all smiles in her recent post on the photo and video sharing social application as she prayed for her fans and followers to stay happy and healthy always.

Farooq flashed a big, beautiful smile in the viral picture which garnered love and likes from her thousands of followers on the gram within hours. Her admirers also dropped heartwarming comments for the celebrity on the post.

Earlier this week, she posted a glamorous photo dump of herself, flaunting a stylish avatar in a velvet kaftan.

Farooq is a social media darling and she often treats her thousands of followers with glimpses of her personal and professional endeavours which are well-received by social users.

On the acting front, Sabeena Farooq made her TV debut with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Moray Saiyaan’ (2016) opposite Uzair Jaswal, Neha Rajput and Kinza Hashmi, before making it big in the industry.

She was also seen in the superhit rom-com flick ‘Janaan’ the same year and is currently one of the most promising newcomers of showbiz.

