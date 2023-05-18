Sabeena Farooq’s latest saree pictures go viral

Actor Sabeena Farooq’s saree pictures are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sabeena Farooq shared the pictures of her in a red saree on her account. The celebrity penned the lyrics of the song from the Bollywood film ‘Coolie No. 1’ ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaaraha Tha’ as the caption.

“Tujhay Mirchi Lagi Toh Main Kya Karoon,” she wrote.

Her exquisite picture gallery has been liked by more than 20,000 Instagram users. They penned heartfelt comments to praise her images and her looks.

Sabeena Farooq is a social media darling and she often treats her followers with glimpses of her personal as well as professional endeavours which are well-received by social users.

Earlier, she broke social media with pictures of her in a blue saree.

On the acting front, Sabeena Farooq made her TV debut with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Moray Saiyaan’ (2016) opposite Uzair Jaswal, Neha Rajput and Kinza Hashmi, before making it big in the industry.

She was also seen in the superhit rom-com flick ‘Janaan’ the same year and is currently one of the most promising newcomers in showbiz.