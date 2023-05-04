Sabeena Farooq’s latest picture, video go viral

Actor Sabeena Farooq’s latest picture and video are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sabeena Farooq donned a red Saree in her picture and video. Her latest clip got has at least 30,000 likes. The image has over 90,000 likes.

They complimented her looks and pictures with their comments. Here’s what they said.

A user wrote, “Bahut sundar larki (A very beautiful girl). A second commented, “Soo prettyy.” A third called her the prettiest whereas the fourth stated that he loves her.

Sabeena Farooq has more than 600,000 Instagram followers. She shared pictures and videos of her personal life, family moments and professional endeavours.

Earlier, she rocked a black kurta. Moreover, she flaunted elegance in a green kurta.

On the acting front, Sabeena Farooq made her TV debut with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Moray Saiyaan‘ (2016) opposite Uzair Jaswal, Neha Rajput and Kinza Hashmi, before making it big in the industry.

She was also seen in the superhit rom-com flick ‘Janaan‘ the same year and is currently one of the most promising newcomers in the showbiz industry.

