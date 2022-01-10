VIRAL: Saboor Aly cries at her shendi during dance performance

A video of actor Saboor Aly getting emotional during actor-husband Ali Ansari’s dance performance during their shendi celebrations is viral on social media platforms.

The viral video sees Bubbly Kya Chahti Hai star dancing in front of her as part of the wedding celebrations. The Amanat star could not hold back her tears during the happy moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulha & Dulhan (@dulhaanddulhan)

Many celebrities such as Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram along with Aiman Khan and her spouse Muneeb Butt were spotted in the shendi event.

The video got thousands of likes from the application’s users. They took to the comment sections where they felicitated the celebrity couple for their marriage and expressed their happiness over the celebrations.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, who kept their relationship under wraps in the past, took to the social media application to announce the news of their engagement in May last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

The betrothal ceremony happened was attended by their family members and close friends.

Many showbiz stars such as Hania Amir, Sarah Khan, Rubab Hashim, Minal Khan and Kinza Hashim wished them a happy married life.

Read More: Saboor Aly got uncomfortable during wedding celebrations

They got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony on January 7 in the presence of their loved ones. Many celebrities were present in the festivities as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

They both took to their respective Instagram profile to share their wedding pictures. The picture galleries got millions of likes and heartwarming comments from fans.

Comments

comments