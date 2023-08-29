Sadaf Kanwal’s birthday celebration post wins hearts

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari shared the video of his wife Sadaf Kanwal’s birthday celebration, and it is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Shahroz Sabzwari posted the birthday celebration video on his account. It showed her getting ready without knowing her husband was filming her.

She asked her husband which shoes she should wear, having fun with her mother-in-law, and cutting and feeding the birthday cake to the guests.

Shahroz Sabzwari penned a heartwarming birthday wish for his wife. He wrote, “You’re just too good to be true, CAN’T take my eyes off of you ♥️ Happy Birthday Baby.”

Sadaf Kanwal replied, “Love you always.”

It was inspired by the music video of Canadian singer A.P. Dhillon’s song ‘With You.’ It was a collection of his rumoured girlfriend actor girlfriend Banita Sandhu’s visuals.

Sadaf Kanwal tied the knot with Shahroz Sabzwari on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation from ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf. They welcomed Syeda Zehra last year.

Syeda Zehra is first for Sadaf Kanwal, while the second for Shahroz Sabzwari, who is the father to a girl – Nooreh with his ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

