Sajal Aly creates buzz with latest picture

Actor Sajal Aly’s latest picture is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sajal Aly, the sister of actor Saboor Aly, shared her latest picture on her Instagram account. Thousands of Instagrammers liked the click. They praised the pictures with their heartfelt comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

A user wrote, “You look so gorgeous”. A second stated, “So beautiful”. A third user called her a princess.

An Instagrammer asked fans whether they would want to see the actor in a Ramazan drama.

It is pertinent to mention that Sajal Aly has 9.6 million Instagram followers. The actor shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional lives with them.

They received thousands, sometimes millions, of likes and heartfelt comments. Here are some of the actor’s elegant pictures and comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REPUBLIC WOMENSWEAR (@republicwomenswear)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

On the professional front, Sajal Aly has won over the audience with her performance in the new serial ‘Kuch Ankahi‘.

The show sees the diva reunite with her ‘Khel Khel Mein‘ and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ co-stars, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar respectively.

The Nadeem Baig directorial also features an ensemble supporting cast to the lead trio, including Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

