Sajal Aly makes a stylish entry at Toronto Film Festival

The latest stylish clicks of A-list actor Sajal Aly – from the Toronto Film Festival – are viral on social media as she represented her upcoming film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star walked the red carpet at the international film festival, Sunday, for the World Premiere of her much-anticipated British rom-com ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

The diva strike a perfect balance of East meets West with her all-black boho outfit, comprising of frilled gharara pants, paired with a crop top and blazer, not to miss the desi touch and pop of colour with those maroon bangles. The outfit was well-complimented with glamorous face makeup and natural straightened hair.

The pictures are viral across social media sites, and fans certainly can’t get enough of their favourite Sajal Aly.

Have a look at some of the Twitter love that landed her a top position in trends.

her look is amazing PLEASE she slayed !!!

Also now i really can’t wait to see her and emma dancing together awe. #sajalaly #whatslovegottodowithit #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/h7WSu0RIIz — part time (@darkzjmalik) September 10, 2022

I lovedddddddd her look. The bangs look so good on her. The lipstick, the chooriyan 🤌🫠❤

The outfit & the person wearing it is my favorite. 💗#sajalaly pic.twitter.com/SegdAAzfmD — 𝓣𝓾𝓶 𝓴𝓸𝓷 𝓹𝓲𝔂𝓪? (@Aediltubata) September 11, 2022

Love the outfit. It’s so up my alley. The crop top paired with the jacket and the gharara…so boho-chic. I also can’t get over her bangles!❤ Sajal just carries it all off so effortlessly. { #SajalAly } 👑 pic.twitter.com/CiXDrBvZjn — ♡aalooparatha&chai♡ (@cozy_winter_sun) September 11, 2022

the growth she has a person is so personal🥺from that shy and nervous sajal to this confident and happy sajal my bae deffo came a long way💗#sajalaly #Tiff22 https://t.co/PwnYy5dzxg — . (@maasimuseebat) September 10, 2022

The showbiz darling also posed with her co-star in the movie, Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi and director Shekhar Kapur, while the other clicks, see Aly strike a pose with the Khan brothers, Qasim and Suleman.

Sajal Aly – whose last on-screen appearance came in mega buster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ – will be next seen in the international title. Helmed and penned by Shekhar Kapur and Jemima respectively, the film is said to be a ‘cross-cultural rom-com about love and marriage, set between London and South Asia’.

Apart from Sajal Aly, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabani Azmi, Asim Chaudhry and Jeff Mirza.

The film will release in UK on January 27, 2023.

